WATCH: Bodycam footage shows LRPD finding guns after sheriffs’ vehicles broken into

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have released bodycam footage from the arrests of three teenagers after authorities say they broke into parked sheriffs’ vehicles last month.

The footage, requested under a public records request, shows officers finding numerous law enforcement vehicles damaged and burglarized in Little Rock’s River Market area.

The vehicles were parked there for a nearby convention.

Officials report a Little Rock police officer on patrol in the early morning hours of January 26 interrupted the theft.

In the footage, an officer can be seen finding the teenagers hiding after police say they took off running.

Video also revealed officers finding numerous guns.

Four people, ages 17, 16, 15 and 14 were detained by officers, but the 16-year-old was eventually released without charges.

The Little Rock Police Department reported in January that all the guns stolen were recovered.