WATCH: 69-year-old man fights off armed suspect during ATM robbery

HOUSTON (KIAH/NEXSTAR) — An elderly man fought off an armed robbery suspect at an ATM in Houston, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the assailant.

Surveillance video of the January incident was released Friday by authorities.

According to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division, a 69-year-old man was confronted by a robbery suspect with a knife, but the victim fought back and the suspect took off running.

Elderly victim confronts suspect with knife at a bank ATM on Jan. 29 at 11000 S. Sam Houston Pkwy. During the confrontation, victim pulls off suspects hoodie, which exposes his face. Suspect flees empty handed. Recognize him? Call @CrimeStopHOU w/info. @houstonpolice #HouNews pic.twitter.com/1KkGD3Xtwq — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) March 26, 2021

The older man said he was withdrawing money when the suspect approached from behind “and stood uncomfortably close to him,” according to a complaint.

After the suspect told him he was there to take his money, the older man pushed the suspect back and attempted to punch him, according to the complaint. The suspect ran back to his vehicle, a 2017 to 2019 Ford Escape, and fled.

During the confrontation, the victim was able to pull off the suspect’s hoodie, exposing his face, robbery investigators said.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-20s, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 300 to 350 pounds. Police say he was wearing a Beatles’ T-shirt, gray sweatpants and a blue pullover with a hoodie.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. All tips will remain anonymous.

You could receive $5000 if your tip leads to the arrest of the suspect.