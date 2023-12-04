WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed by a deputy during an attempted traffic stop Sunday night.

According to Arkansas State Police, the incident happened around 10:36 p.m. after a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office attempted the traffic stop on Beav-O-Rama Road in rural northeast Washington County.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said that 57-year-old Scottie Stacy refused to stop, leading to a pursuit. Once the pursuit ended in a field, authorities said that a deputy stepped out of the car and Stacy began reversing his vehicle toward the deputy.

Deputies said that is when the officer fired his weapon, striking and killing Stacy. ASP officials said that a passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

State troopers said that Stacy’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the manner and cause of death.