MONTICELLO, Ark. – Monticello police arrested a man wanted from Georgia while he was trying to complete the process to become an officer with their department.

According to the Monticello Police Department, 24-year-old Justin C. Carter came to the police department Aug. 15 to verify details and take a physical test after applying for a patrolman opening.

Police officials said there were some discrepancies from his background check that led to officers finding his actual identity and a nationwide warrant out of Georgia.

Officials said that Carter completed the physical fitness test for pre-employment, then officers immediately took him into custody. Officials with the MPD said Carter is awaiting transport to Georgia.

Police did not disclose what charges Carter is facing out of Georgia.