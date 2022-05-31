LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A violent weekend in the City of Little Rock sees 4 shootings and 2 homicides, one of which involved a young girl.

Saturday, LRPD responded to three: a homicide on Fair Park involving 7-year-old Chloe Alexander, a child caught in the crossfire when the person she was with was targeted; drive-by shooting on West Markham and North Elm; and another drive-by on 15th street.

Sunday clocked in a shooting on Mabelvale Pike, and Monday saw two: a shooting on Booker and 24th street, and a homicide investigation on Gila Valley in west Little Rock.

With a national focus on gun violence following last week’s mass shooting in Texas, the violent weekend was heartbreaking for many in the capital city. For Little Rock natives like Joel Love, it feels like the shootings will never stop – unless people step up, he says, and do something.

“We got to be willing to let go of that street code and street mentality of not opening up our mouths and speaking about things that happen in our community,” Love said.

LRPD interim chief Crystal Young-Haskins provided an update on Alexander’s investigation, saying the incident was isolated and homicide detectives are doing everything they can to bring her justice.

Officers are looking for 18-year-old Kenjata Daniels Jr. in connection to the shooting and are offering a $25,000 reward for any additional information.

Little Rock mayor Frank Scott, Jr. was asked about the weekend violence, but deferred questions to LRPD.