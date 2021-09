NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock investigators are searching for a man they say attempted to break into a local business on September 9.

According to investigators, the man can be seen on camera stopping his vehicle in the parking lot and then looking through the window of Cupid’s Lingerie on JFK just before 3 a.m.

We need your help identifying the suspect in this video! This suspect attempted to break into a local business! Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Imhoff at 501.771.7163! Remember you can remain anonymous!#NLRPD #SeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/ta1lRDsuUZ — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) September 28, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 501-771-7163 and can remain anonymous.