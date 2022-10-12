CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police have identified the people killed in a shooting Friday night spree in Conway and say the suspect in that case later died.

Conway police say they responded to reports of shots fired just before 5 p.m. Friday evening near the intersection of Highway 64 and Salem Road and discovered a 25-year-old woman who was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital where she is still being treated for her injuries.

Officers then responded to a second call on Newcastle Drive where they discovered 48-year-old Kori Bartholomew dead from a gunshot wound, then 29-year-old Aaron Wright died after a shooting near the intersection of Donaghey Avenue and Simms Street.

A manhunt was launched with Conway police locating the suspect, Princemichael Ajetunmob, where he fled his vehicle and ran into the woods while firing at officers who did not return fire.

According to investigators, Ajetunmob was found during the manhunt with a self-inflicted wound in a field. Officials with the Conway Police Department say he died from that injury.