NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock have identified the victim in a homicide that happened earlier this month.

Police identified the victim as 52-year-old Raymond Harris II.

According to the police department, officers responded to an area in the 4200 block of Smokey Lane during the early hours of July 1. Officers said they were called to the area after receiving reports of an unresponsive man in the wooded area.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found Harris dead near a small encampment. Police said that his death was ruled a homicide. His cause of death has not been released at this time as detectives investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Adam Williams at 501-771-7167.