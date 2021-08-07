Victim identified in deadly shooting Friday night in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The victim in a deadly shooting Friday night in North Little Rock has been identified.

According to investigators, 36-year-old Garanno Fowler died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers were called to a home on West 24th Street around 5:36 p.m. Friday night after receiving calls of shots fired.

Fowler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body of the victim was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy

No suspect information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact 501-771-7167 or the NLRPD Tip Line at 501-680-8439.