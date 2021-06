LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A woman found dead early Saturday morning in the 6300 block of Colonel Glenn has been identified.

According to LRPD, the victim was identified as Mary Mills of Little Rock.

Mills was found after officers responded to a call of a “subject down” on Colonel Glenn just after midnight on Saturday.

We have identified the victim in the Colonel Glenn Homicide. pic.twitter.com/JV5dCouzEk — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) June 23, 2021

Mills death is being investigated as a homicide.