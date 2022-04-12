LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man found shot in a vehicle on April 7 has now died from his injuries, making this the 19th homicide in Little Rock in 2022.

According to investigators, 26-year-old Dolan Goff died from his injuries on Monday.

Goff was found shot in a red Dodge Ram in the 2800 block of Springer Blvd. on Thursday, April 7 with multiple bullet holes in the vehicle.

Goff was transported to a nearby hospital and listed in critical condition. Since Goff’s death on Monday the incident has now been upgraded to a homicide.

Investigators were able to speak to witnesses and review surveillance footage showing the shooting involving the red truck and a black car.

The investigation is ongoing.