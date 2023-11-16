LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thousands of dollars in damages are left behind after a van slammed into the fence of Rock Town Distillery off Main Street in Little Rock.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Thursday and no one has been charged.

“This morning, a white van comes speeding around the corner and just slams into our fence,” Rock Town Distillery founder Phil Brandon said.

In the surveillance video from Rock Town Distillery from that morning, a van plows into the front fence while the crew is setting up for their holiday event for the evening.

After getting stuck on top of the fence, “he spins his wheels constantly until all this smoke starts going up,” Brandon said. “It was unbelievable, you would think it was an explosion”.

“Smoke was going all the way from the fence to the front door,” worker Stephanie Anderson said.

The video shows Stephanie Anderson and her co-worker run out to try and help the driver, but when they saw the smoke, they ran back inside to evacuate everyone.

They said when the smoke cleared, the driver was gone.

“You could smell the burnt asphalt, the burnt rubber,” Anderson described. “It was really surreal, it was very scary.”

“We were all dumbfounded this would happen,” Brandon said.

He said the oil-covered sidewalk, destroyed benches, fencing and even rubber still left on the concrete markers now will cost a pretty penny.

“It’s several thousand dollars to replace the fence,” Brandon stated.

They said no one was hurt in the incident.

According to the workers, the car was abandoned a couple of blocks down the road. Police have not said if there is currently a person of interest.