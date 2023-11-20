LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The US Marshals Service is searching for suspects wanted in two deadly October shootings in Little Rock.

Authorities said they are searching for 20-year-old Omarion Dilworth and 24-year-old Arijuana Houston in connection with the deadly shooting of Mario Collins on Oct. 12. Marshals also said they are searching for 18-year-old Kamarion Stokes in connection with the shooting of 15-year-old Semaj O’Neal on Oct. 27.

On Oct. 12, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 5500 block of West 51st Street just before 7:50 p.m. When the officers arrived, they said they found a man, later identified as Collins, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Image of Omarion Dilworth and Arijuana Houston, courtesy of the US Marshals Service

Dilworth and Houston are each facing a charge of capital murder.

According to LRPD officials, a shooting occurred on Oct. 27 at the intersection of Baseline and Chicot Roads that left four people, including O’Neal, injured. O’Neal later died from his injuries on Nov. 2.

Image of Kamarion Stokes, courtesy of the US Marshals Service

Stokes is facing a capital murder charge and a charge of possessing a machine gun.

USMS officials said all three suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information are asked to contact the USMS at 501-324-6256. Callers can remain anonymous and any information provided will be kept confidential.