LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man wanted in connection with a March shooting in Little Rock was arrested Monday in Dallas.

U.S. Marshal’s Service spokesperson Robert Hammons said 37-year-old Danny Brown was arrested in a Dallas apartment complex. Brown was arrested by a team of Marshal’s service agents after a short foot chase.

Little Rock police were seeking Brown after a March 27 shooting death on Fairlee Drive. Police were called to a home on the 4700 block where they found a woman with a gunshot injury.

The woman was taken to the hospital and later died.

Little Rock police said Brown is facing charges of first-degree capital murder.

Hammons said Brown is currently in custody in Dallas. He is expected to be transported to Little Rock after an extradition hearing.