LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The United States Marshals Service is joining in on the search for the suspect in a shooting on the University of Arkansas Little Rock campus that left one person dead.

According to a release from the marshals, 19-year-old Rayshawn Allen is wanted by the Little Rock Police Department in connection to the shooting in the early hours of Sept. 9 at the University Village Apartments on the UA Little Rock campus.

LRPD detectives said officers found 24-year-old Cornelius Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded to the call. Johnson was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

Marshals said Allen is facing a charge of capital murder and that multiple agencies have warrants for his arrest. The marshals also warned that he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Allen or his whereabouts is being asked to call the United States Marshal Service at 501-324-6256.

Allen was the second suspect named in connection with the shooting. The first, 19-year-old Donte Blackmon, was arrested on Sept. 9. Blackmon has pleaded not guilty in the case, and he is currently being held in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond.

The killing at the University Village Apartments was the 42nd homicide in Little Rock in 2023.