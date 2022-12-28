LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock teacher’s assistant has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges, which include him creating it in the classroom with children he worked with.

Augustus ‘Gus’ Shenker was a teacher’s assistant at Miss Selma’s Private School. He was charged back in 2021 with more than 20 counts of child pornography.

He pleaded guilty on Tuesday and is now awaiting sentencing.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office spoke out regarding this shocking case.

“People who want to victimize children will find a way to access children,” U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson Allison Bragg said.

Bragg added that the ages of the children in the case are as young as Pre-School.

“The victims that were involved in the counts that were charged in the indictment were of pre-school age… so they were under the age of five,” she said.

At the time the charges came out, the school released a statement saying it was fully cooperating with investigators and that Shenker was no longer an employee.

Bragg said that while they are pleased with the guilty plea, it cannot take away the trauma young children and their families have had to endure.

“I wish there was more we could do,” she said. “I think we are doing the most that the law enables us to do.”

Bragg added that the victims are of the utmost importance to their office, and she said if anyone has any more information that has not been included in this case, it is important to speak out to bring further justice.

Shenker’s sentencing date has not yet been scheduled, however, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars and a maximum of 30 years.