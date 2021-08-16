Un-special delivery: Police say man attempts to rob postal vehicle after asking for ride

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man is in custody after police say he attempted to rob a postal vehicle in Little Rock.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the attempted robbery happened at 19th and Van Buren just before noon Thursday after the postal worker refused to give the suspect a ride.

Police say that after the worker refused, the suspect acted as if he was reaching for a gun but didn’t produce one. The suspect fled after the worker pepper-sprayed him, according to the police.

Based on a description, police arrested 21-year-old Blessoe Watson.

Watson is expected to face at least one count of aggravated robbery and several other charges.