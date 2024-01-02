LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for a man they said is wanted in connection with multiple crimes

Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service said 31-year-old Darrell Esau is wanted in connection with several crimes around central Arkansas, including his alleged involvement in multiple shootings and burglaries.

Esau is facing several charges, including terroristic act, aggravated residential burglary and possession of firearms by certain persons.

Image of Darrell Esau, courtesy of the U.S. Marshals Service

Authorities said Esau also has several felony warrants from different agencies.

Officials said they believe he is still in the central Arkansas area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshal Service at 501-324-6256