FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday morning after becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in the wrong home.

John R. Tyson booked into the Washington County Jail. | Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

According to a preliminary arrest report, at approximately 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Tyson, 32, was found asleep in a woman’s bed at her home, located at 445 N Mock Ave. The woman called police when she arrived and found Tyson, whom she did not know.

She told dispatchers that she believes the front door was left unlocked and that is how he gained entry. Upon arrival, police located Tyson in the back bedroom with his clothes in front of the bed and identified him through his driver’s license.

Police attempted to wake Tyson up and speak with him but he could not verbally respond. After briefly sitting up, Tyson laid back down and tried to go to sleep.

The report states there was an odor of alcohol on his breath and body and his movements appeared sluggish and uncoordinated.

Tyson was arrested for Criminal Trespass and Public Intoxication and booked into the Washington County Detention Center. He was released Sunday evening.

Tyson was appointed to the CFO position on Oct. 2 and also serves as executive vice president. He is the son of Tyson board chairman John H. Tyson.

KNWA/FOX24 has reached out to Tyson Foods for comment about the arrest but has yet to hear back.