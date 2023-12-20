MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Two girls have been charged after a fight at Houston High School last week that left one girl seriously injured.

According to the Germantown Police Department, on December 12, resource officers responded to Houston High School. Reports state that police had to help school administrators break up an “altercation.”

Video circulating on social media showed two girls fighting in the school’s bathroom. One of the students used a pink metal cup to bash the other student in the head repeatedly. She then shoved her head into the bathroom stall door.

Dozens of students stood around laughing and instigating the fight until an employee came and forced them to leave.

The two students involved have been charged. The case was forwarded to Shelby County Juvenile Court.

Germantown Municipal Schools released this statement, but provided no details:

“The district can confirm that there was a physical altercation on our campus. The incident has been thoroughly investigated and resolved. We took this situation extremely seriously and have addressed it in full accordance with our district policies and procedures.”

“The district cannot disclose specific details about student conduct issues publicly. While respecting the privacy and confidentiality of those involved, we can assure you that all necessary actions have been taken. However, we remain committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all students.”

Lauren Hayes, who graduated from the school in 2007, said she cannot believe that is the way students behave. “The fight went on for so long. So, it’s really sad to see. It was totally different from when I graduated.”

Brandy McMillin, a parent, said the video was horrifying. “It was not fun to watch at all. I have a son there.”