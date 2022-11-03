LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police officers were called out Wednesday night after two men were shot as they exited a store on Asher Avenue.

The Little Rock Police Department incident report shows that officers were called at 9:17 p.m. for a shooting that had just occurred. When officers arrived, they found two men, 26 and 30 years old, each with a single bullet wound.

The wounded men told police they had been shot at as they were leaving a store near the incident.

Police reported that one man had been shot in the lower back and the second man in his right lower leg. The report said the officers began first aid until an ambulance and first responder truck arrived.

Police said an ambulance took the two men to an area hospital as officers secured the area.

As officers secured the area, they reported finding a car with bullet holes in its right side and rear. Officers also reported finding shell casings at a nearby Mabelvale Pike address.

The car was impounded and towed by police. The report concluded that responding officers turned the scene over to the department’s major crime unit.