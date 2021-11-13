Two people escape after car struck by gunfire Friday night in the Heights neighborhood

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two people escaped without injury after their car was hit by gunfire Friday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Polk Street near Cantrell in the Heights neighborhood.

According to the police report, a man and woman say they were getting in their car to leave the area when a silver SUV approached their car from the front and two men with guns got out and approached them.

The driver was able to get away, but the two men opened fire, striking the vehicle multiple times.

The victims were able to meet police about a mile away from the scene.

Police say the shooter’s vehicle may be a newer model silver Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department.