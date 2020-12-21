UPDATE: Two men shot in Little Rock Sunday afternoon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- An adult father and son in the hospital after a shooting in Little Rock Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of South Schiller after receiving calls of a shooting around 1:40 p.m. and discovered one victim shot in the right leg and the other in the lower back.

According to police, a man approached the home and demanded money then fired on both men when they did not comply.

A witness who was on the phone with one of the victims and was approaching the residence as several gunshots were heard. The witness told police the suspect backed out of the residence and ran to a white Nissan Altima sedan, driving away from the scene.

The suspect was described as a black man with a light build standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 165 pounds with black hair who was wearing a red hat, brown jacket with a black or blue hoodie underneath, and wearing white and red Air Max shoes.

The victims were both taking to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to contact Little Rock Police detectives.

