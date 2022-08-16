WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Two suspects in a shooting death in West Memphis have been arrested and charged with capital murder and other offenses.

Tayshaun Worles, 21, and Vincent Williams, 19, were booked into the Crittenden County jail Monday, according to jail records.

City officials said the men are charged in connection with the June 21 death of Chartarious Jones, who was found dead in the 1600 block of East Barton.

Besides the capital murder charges, both are charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, residential burglary, theft of property and terroristic acts.