Two Little Rock men plead guilty in sex trafficking 6-year-old child, admit to sexual contact with child

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two Little Rock men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a 6-year-old child.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, 27-year-old Demarcus George entered his guilty plea Wednesday with 33-year-old Mario Waters entering his guilty plea last week.

In February 2018, officials said the child was taken to a local hospital for symptoms that were later determined to be caused by several sexually transmitted diseases.

During an investigation, the child confirmed that both George and Waters had raped her in a hotel room she described to the interviewers, according to state officials.

Officials said that law enforcement was able to match the child’s description of the hotel to one that authorities had said the child’s mother rented in March 2018.

Officials also said that George and Waters tested positive for the same diseases that the minor had contracted, and both admitted in court that they had sexual contact with the minor and were involved in trafficking her with others.

Acting United States Attorney Jonathan D. Ross stated in a release that these crimes can be prevented by investigations from officers. He also stated that guilty pleas will spare the victims from reliving their tragedies.

“The unspeakable crimes committed against this child remind us how vitally important it is to have law enforcement officers willing to investigate and put a stop to these horrific actions,” Ross stated. “These guilty pleas will spare the young victim from having to relive her experience on the witness stand at a trial. Our law enforcement partners work hard every day to protect children from this abuse, and our office will continue to aggressively pursue those who commit these deplorable crimes.” Acting United States Attorney Jonathan D. Ross

George and Waters will be sentenced at a later date as they face up to life in prison and not less than five years of supervised release, according to state officials.