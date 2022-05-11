NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two Arkansas men were arrested Tuesday in Nacogdoches County, Texas, after allegedly fleeing from a state trooper and “dragging” him a short distance.

According to the Texas Department of Safety, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on Highway 259 near FM 1087 around 11:06 a.m. Officials said the trooper noticed “signs of criminal activity” after interviewing the occupants and a vehicle search revealed a “large amount of the drug believed to be promethazine.”

“During the attempted arrest of the driver, he fled in his vehicle, dragging the trooper a short distance,” according to a release from DPS. The trooper was not seriously injured during the incident, DPS said.

The driver went north on US 259 and onto FM 1087 where he crashed and was taken into custody.

The driver was identified as 20-year-old Mohamed Diop from Little Rock, Arkansas who was reportedly not injured during the crash. Diop was charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle and assault on a public servant. He was also arrested for possession of a dangerous drug, evading on foot and failing to comply with the requirements on striking an unattended vehicle.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as 19-year-old Salim Abdi, Also of Little Rock, is charged with possession of a dangerous drug.