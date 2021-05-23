Two injured in North Little Rock shooting, one suspect in custody

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock Police responded to a call of shots fired at a store around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say that a shooting occurred at 5010 East Broadway involving multiple people. Two people were shot during the incident and taken to the local hospital.

Jerrell Rice III, 18, was arrested for his involvement in the shooting and was charged with Battery in the 1st, 2 counts of terroristic act and 2 counts of aggravated assault.

Police are currently looking for Jaydan Dayjum Martin who is wanted in connection to the shooting and has active warrants for Battery 1st, 2 counts of terroristic act and 2 counts of aggravated assault.

If anyone has information on Martin they are asked to call 501-771-7149 or the tip-line at 501-680-8439.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.