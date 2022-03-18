HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Two people are in custody and two Garland County deputies are injured after a traffic stop turned into a shooting Friday morning in Hot Springs.

According to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop at 8:48 a.m. on Central Avenue after they identified a vehicle as having a stolen license plate.

The vehicle, which had two people inside, refused to stop and continued down Central Avenue. The deputy began a pursuit of the vehicle, with the Arkansas State Police and Hot Springs police joining in the chase.

Deputies said they tried to box in the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Central Avenue and Trivista, but the suspect instead rammed into a deputy’s vehicle.

As the suspect vehicle tried to escape, it struck an investigator with the GCSO who was standing outside his vehicle. That investigator then fired his weapon at the suspect vehicle, hitting the driver.

The driver was treated at the scene and then transported to a nearby hospital. After that, the driver and passenger, identified as 29-years-old Steven Tucker and 31-year-old Keldrick Evans of Hot Springs, were taken to the Garland County Detention Center.

The deputy who was struck by the vehicle and another investigator also were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries and released.

The investigation has been turned over to Arkansas State Police and is ongoing.