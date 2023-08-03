BRADFORD, Ark. – Deputies with the White County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two people were found dead outside a home in Bradford Thursday morning.

According to authorities, deputies arrived at the home in the 1000 block of Velvet Ridge Road around 9:30 a.m. after getting a call about two people outside of the house who were not breathing.

The deputies said they found a silver Dodge Charger with two dead adults inside, 49-year-old Stephan K. Roberts and 50-year-old Brenda Birmingham.

Investigators said there were no obvious signs of injury to either person and that foul play is not suspected at this time.

Both bodies have been sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death and analyze evidence.

WCSO deputies ask that anyone with knowledge of who Roberts and Birmingham may have been with prior to their death are asked to contact the Drug Task Force at 501-279-1006.