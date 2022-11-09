LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A Tuesday night shooting in Little Rock is now being ruled a homicide.

Little Rock Police were called out to a home on Grand Avenue around 10 Tuesday night, following reports of a shooting.

According to the police report, a woman who lived at the home said two suspects pulled up to the house asking for 25-year-old Lee Jordan. After she retrieved him, she walked back toward the house and says she heard gunshots.

Lee Jordan was shot and transported to a local hospital where he later died.

“It was so quiet and peaceful coming home. Everything was wonderful and all of a sudden, this, back-to-back,” said neighbor Gary Tolbert. “You know you hear about it but when you see it there in front of you, you’re like oh my god.”

Our station first spoke to Tolbert Monday, following reports of a 12-year-old shot in the same neighborhood.

Wednesday afternoon, he watched an investigation play out, one he had just seen days prior.

“It’s like reliving a nightmare,” said Tolbert.

Tuesday night’s shooting marks the 74th homicide in Little Rock this year.

As violence hits an all-time high, Tolbert says it’s time to make a change, and it starts by speaking up.

“It’s not for us to fear what man can do to us, it’s not for us to fear what might happen. What might happen? It’s for us to be proud that we can stand and say something to each other in love,” said Tolbert.

Tolbert says families need to start checking up on each other, showing and sharing love whenever possible.

“It seems like people are so heartless,” said Tolbert. “Family members when they see problems in the lives of people to reach out and don’t be afraid.”

He says it’s time everyone works together to restore hope to a neighborhood that he feels has lost it.

“If you don’t stand up [to the violence], you’re a part of it,” said Tolbert.

LRPD is currently investigating the homicide. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the Little Rock Police Department.