Tucker Double Murder Suspect Arrested

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (News release) - A man sought by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators in the murder of two Little Rock men on June 23, 2018 along Highway 15 North in Tucker, AR has been taken into custody in Pine Bluff.

A U.S. Marshals-led Fugitive Task Force, along with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and Tri-County Drug Task Force Investigators converged on a residence located within the 700 block of E. 27th Ave. in Pine Bluff just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Joshua Lasley, 27, was located at the residence and arrested without incident. Lasley is accused in the shooting deaths of Rodney Scaife, 34 and Trevarland Smith, 34. The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. on June 23. Deputies were dispatched to the report of a shooting along Highway 15 North in Tucker, just 30 miles southeast of Little Rock. When deputies and investigators arrived, they found Scaife in the driver’s seat and unresponsive. Sciafe had suffered from an apparent gunshot and died at the scene.

Deputies and investigators also found Smith at the scene. He had also been shot and was taken by ambulance to the Jefferson County Regional Medical Center, but died on the way there.

Lasley was identified by witnesses as the shooting suspect but left the scene right after the shooting. He managed to evade authorities until his capture late this evening when investigators conducted surveillance on several of his known associates.

“Lasley’s arrest comes as a direct result of another collaborative effort between partnering law enforcement agencies who are all invested in this community and ensuring that those accused of committing crimes are apprehended and brought to justice,” said Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Operations Commander, Major Lafayette Woods, Jr.

Lasley is being held without bond at the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Adult Detention Center on felony probable cause for two counts of murder. He will likely appear before a judge for a first appearance and arraignment hearing on June 28.