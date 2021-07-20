TTPD: Texarkana man charged for brutally punching girlfriend’s toddler in face

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A Texarkana man is behind bars, accused of repeatedly punching and hitting his girlfriend’s young son in the face at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, 19-year-old Jordan Smith is charged with injury to a child with intentional bodily injury after witnesses told police they saw him attacking a two-year-old boy.

TTPD says the child’s great-grandmother was babysitting him at her apartment when Smith arrived to take him home. After he got the boy and pulled off, the grandmother told police she saw Smith suddenly stop the car and start hitting the toddler as he sat in the back seat.

The grandmother chased after the car, but Smith drove off before she was able to catch up to them. Police say Smith then drove near the pool area and stopped the car again, where another witness saw him ball up his fist and hit the boy several more times. After throwing a toy truck out of the car window, Smith left the apartment complex with the child.

Authorities say they soon learned that Smith had arrived at an apartment complex on Elizabeth Street and when they showed up to the scene, they found Smith there with the little boy and other family members.

“The child had a large knot on his forehead, bruises around his eyes, and a bloody lip – which Smith tried to explain away as being the result of the child’s allergies,” Texarkana Texas police said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

Officers did not believe Smith’s story and arrested him. The child was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Smith is being held in the Bi-State Jail with a $100,000 bond.