TTPD: Suspect in custody in connection with overnight mass shootings in Texarkana, Texas

A 21-year-old Texarkana, Ark. man has been arrested in connection with an overnigh mass shooting killed one and injured nine people at Octavia’s Event Center in Texarkana Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas – (KTAL/KSHV) – A suspect has turned himself into Texarkana Texas police after learning a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Early Sunday morning, an arrest warrant was issued for 21-year-old Keuntae McElroy of Texarkana, Ark., in connection with the overnight mass shootings that left one dead and nine others wounded at a Halloween party inside Octavia’s Event Center in Texarkana, Texas .

McElroy came forward after TTPD officers and detectives contacted several of his family members and friends regarding the warrant.

He was booked into the Bi-State Jail on one count of aggravated assault, with additional charges to be filed against him on Monday.

Police say no mug shot of the suspect will be released until Monday, and no information regarding motive has been released.

The name of the 21-year-old man who died in the shooting has not been released pending notification of relatives.