MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A high-speed pursuit of two robbery suspects on Interstate 40 near Forrest City, Arkansas, ended with one suspect in custody and the other dead of a self-inflicted gunshot, Arkansas State Police said.

The chase began around 6:30 p.m. Sunday when Forrest City police told state police they were following two robbery suspects. The chase on eastbound I-40 reached speeds above 100 mph before Forrest City police lost sight of the vehicle a few miles east of the city.

State police managed to get the vehicle to pull over briefly, but troopers said the suspects then sped off from the scene. Troopers said they then used stop sticks to stop the vehicle near Arkansas Highway 193, where the two suspects got out and ran away from the vehicle.

The passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody without incident. Troopers said the driver, identified as 19-year-old Dillion J. Scrivner of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was discovered by a child inside a vehicle parked at a home.

Investigators said Scrivner took off again on foot when he was discovered. The ASP brought out dogs and got assistance from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to help track Scrivner.

Authorities said Scrivner was found in a nearby field with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and pronounced dead at a hospital at 10:21 p.m. His body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The ASP Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.