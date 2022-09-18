MENA, Ark. – State troopers are investigating after local officials responding to a house fire in Mena Saturday discovered a woman’s body inside a home.

According to the Arkansas State Police, fire crews arrived at a home in the 400 block of 1st Street at about 1 p.m. After arriving at the residence, the crews started to fight the fire, and while attempting to control the blaze found the victim.

Authorities noted that the home was initially thought to be unoccupied and not hooked up to utilities.

Special agents with the ASP Criminal Investigation Division have started their investigation and said they are checking to see if there are any possible connections between this incident and the disappearance of a woman who lived in the area.

State investigators said the woman’s body was being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death as well as the victim’s identity.