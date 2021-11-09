Troopers: 2 bodies found after Hot Spring County house fire, death investigation underway

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. – State investigators said a death investigation is underway after the bodies of a man and woman were found inside a Hot Spring County home after a Tuesday morning fire.

Investigators with the Arkansas State Police said the bodies were found inside a home on Military Road. Authorities notified state police investigators about the deaths around 2:40 a.m.

According to the ASP, special agents with the Criminal Investigation Division have tentatively identified the victims but are working to further confirm that information before releasing the names.

Both bodies will be transported to the state crime lab where a state medical examiner will determine the cause of death.



State police and the Hot Spring Sheriff’s Office are working together to determine what caused the fire and whether foul play may be involved in the deaths.