CONWAY, Ark. – A traffic stop in Baxter County lands a Conway man in jail on numerous drug charges.

Deputies with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department said that shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday they stopped a vehicle belonging to 28-year-old James Peer for traffic and equipment violations.

During the stop, deputies said that they smelled the odor of burned marijuana coming from the vehicle, they also discovered that Peer has an active arrest warrant from the Conway Police Department but were out of their extradition limits on the warrant.

Sheriffs said that during the stop Peer was seen moving around in his vehicle, opening a backpack, and reaching under the seat. After searching him, deputies found a handgun in his jacket pocket and another firearm was also discovered.

Deputies also said that while searching the vehicle, they located 1.8 grams of cocaine, 64 grams of fentanyl, 120 grams of marijuana, 4.7 grams of THC gummies, scales, a grinder, marijuana wax, a glass pipe, and various pills.

Peer was transported to the Baxter County Detention Center and booked on charges of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of schedule I or II controlled substance with the purpose of delivery, possession of schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose of delivery, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.