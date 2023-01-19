POPE COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Pope County Sheriff’s Office have announced the seizure of more than 19,000 fentanyl pills in a traffic stop recently.

According to deputies, the arrest happened after officers with the Russellville Police Department made a traffic stop that lead to an investigation by the RPD, PCSO, Arkansas State Police and the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force.

During the investigation, officials said the pills, which weighed approximately 4.5 pounds carry a street value of more than $585,000 was seized.

According to the PCSO, agents believe that the drugs were being sold locally in Pope County and not being trafficked to other states.

In a statement about the seizure, Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones said he commends the officers and agents involved in “taking this deadly substance off the streets.”