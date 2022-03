LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three people are injured after an overnight shooting in the River Market.

According to police, the shooting happened in the parking deck across from the Chamber of Commerce building.

Video from @JohnKushmaul where three people were shot in a parking garage in Little Rock’s popular River Market district overnight. #ARNews https://t.co/3voSG1CusC pic.twitter.com/Dz8IZrDZb5 — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) March 27, 2022

Authorities say that all three victims are currently in stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing, check back for updates.