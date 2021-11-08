Three arrested, facing capital murder charges, in October drive-by shooting in White County

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – Three arrests have been made in a deadly drive-by shooting from October 27, according to the White County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, 20-year-old Quinton Brown, 26-year-old Johnathan Henderson, and 20-year-old Ashton Williams are facing capital murder charges stemming from a shooting at a home on Usery Road in Kensett. Police say that all three men are from Searcy.

Investigators say officers responding to a report of shots fired found 19-year-old Tommie Jacoby Welton inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

The case is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the White County Sheriff’s Office at 501-279-6279 or the White County Dispatch Center at 501-279-6241.