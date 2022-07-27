HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Testimony continues for the third day in the 2020 shooting death of a Hot Springs Police officer.

Kayvon Ward, 22, of Hot Springs, is charged with capital murder, aggravated assault, possession of a defaced firearm and resisting arrest.

Officer 1st Class Brent Scrimshire was a six-year veteran of the Hot Springs force at the time of his death. He was shot March 10, 2020 after stopping an SUV driven by Ward for running a stop sign.

July 27 updates:

The morning opened with continued prosecution testimony. Arkansas State Police Lead Investigator assigned to the Scrimshire shooting Corwin Battle testified he interviewed Ward at the hospital.

Ward did not want to speak about the shooting itself, but about Coraima Hernandez, 20, of Hot Springs, the mother of his child, currently in the Garland County jail with charges related to the March 2020 incident, Battle said.

(Hernandez is currently held in the Garland County Detention Center on charges including capital murder and aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer.)

“Mister Ward was fairly calm. He was quiet, hard to hear at times,” Battle testified. “He wanted to talk about his child’s mother.”

Battle’s testimony continued: “He just didn’t understand why she [Hernandez] didn’t get to go home.” He didn’t understand why she was being charged,” and “He was worried that she was going to face the death penalty. I told him I couldn’t answer at that time.”

“He was basically trying to say she wasn’t involved,” Battle said.

Prosecution testimony concluded with a defense motion for a directed verdict due to prosecution not proving its case, a typical action in capital cases. Prosecution was responding to show it had acted properly in presenting its case.

At the morning break, the courtroom was being set up for a Zoom video call to hear defense testimony from Ward’s mother, who has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first time a Zoom call has been used in a Garland County courtroom.

Yesterday’s testimony was made up of prosecution witnesses regarding Scrimshire’s wounds and department officers describing the shooting scene and evidence recovered. The jury was shown Scrimshire’s body armor worn the night of the shooting after a bullet entered his body above the vest. The jury was also show pictures of Ward’s injuries.

This story will update throughout the day.