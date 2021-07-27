Third arrest made in North Little Rock double homicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police said that a third suspect wanted in connection to an April double homicide in NLR was arrested by US Marshals in Texas Monday.

Officials said that Kevon Jamar Turner, 21, was taken into custody by US Marshalls in Cedar Hill Texas after police received information that he might have been there.

Turner was wanted in connection to the double homicide at a North Little Rock apartment complex in April.

Police said he will be extradited to Arkansas within the next few weeks.

Turner was the third arrest in this case, after police arrested Joecortland Roberson on May 25 and Martez Holmes on June 7 in connection to the double homicide.

Police said this is still an ongoing investigation.