Texas escapee captured in Hot Springs after being on the run for a week

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A Texas escapee who has been on the run from law enforcement for almost a week was recaptured Thursday afternoon in Hot Springs.

According to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Webb was taken into custody outside of Vic’s Automotive & RV Repair after deputies responded to the location based on an anonymous tip.

Deputies say Webb is currently being held at the Garland County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition back to Leon County, Texas.

Webb and another Escapee, 36-year-old Kevin Kahler, both escaped from authorities in Texas on Friday, August 6.

Kahler was captured shortly after, but Webb managed to outrun law enforcement after a highway pursuit.

Investigators say Webb is now facing third-degree felony escape charges in Texas, along with additional charges from surrounding states.