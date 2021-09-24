Texarkana police need help locating vehicle involved in Monday night shooting

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle they believe is involved in a Monday night shooting.

Police say the vehicle is a two-door sedan that is possibly silver with a black fender bender on the driver’s side. Authorities also say the vehicle has damage to the passenger-side rear fender area.

According to police, the vehicle described was at the scene of a deadly shooting Monday night just before 9 p.m. Police say they responded to the scene in the area of E 11th and California Streets, where they found 40-year-old Keith McFadden suffering from a what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Detectives ask if anyone has any information to contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3154.