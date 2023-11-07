TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department has released the names of three people killed in a Monday afternoon shooting.

Police said Tuesday that the victims in the Glendale Avenue shooting are four-month-old Emerie Gailey, 19-year-old Janie Gailey and 27-year-old Preston Gailey.

According to police officials, a caller told authorities that a woman and her child had been shot by her husband. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found that all three victims had been shot.

Officers said that Preston Gailey and Emerie Gailey were found dead, and Janie Gailey was taken to a local hospital. She died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Police said a 9mm Baretta handgun was recovered from the scene.

Investigators also learned that Preston Gailey was arrested by the TAPD in September in relation to a domestic violence incident.