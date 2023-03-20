TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana child is recovering from both a gunshot wound and a car wreck that happened Sunday night.

Texarkana Arkansas police responded to a report of shots fired just after 7:40 p.m., where an unknown suspect or suspects fired numerous rounds from a gun as a social gathering was being held near Pinehurst and Grove Streets.

Police then responded to a second emergency and discovered a vehicle carrying a child that had been struck by a stray bullet had been involved in a crash. The child was being transported to the hospital when the crash occurred at Martin Luther King, Jr. and Hazel Streets.

Authorities say the gunshot victim was transported from the scene of the crash to a medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

TAP asks anyone with information concerning the incident to please contact their Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 798-3154.