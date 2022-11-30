MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee couple has been indicted in connection to the death of a 7-month-old boy.

Authorities say the infant, identified as Max Long, was taken to a Memphis hospital by his parents on June 23. Police say Long was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police did not release the exact cause of death.

The infant’s parents were identified as Ashley Long and Christopher Gardner.

Detectives say they are responsible for the child’s death and believe the couple abused and neglected their three other children at their Oakland home in the 100 block of Laurel Street.

TBI says the couple has been in custody at the Fayette County Jail since June 23.

A grand jury indicted both Gardner and Long with one count of murder, two counts of aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment, and three counts of child abuse neglect and endangerment.

Their bonds are set at $1,000,000.