LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A violent Saturday night in Little Rock left one person dead and two others injured.

Little Rock Police are currently investigating two separate shootings, one downtown and one in the river market.

Police confirming a 19-year-old was shot and killed just hours after a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old were injured by gunshots.

“They’re just kids… they’re kids, and it’s horrifying,” said visitor from Texas, Harriette Bushman.

After one 19-year-old was shot and killed, and two teenagers were injured Bushman said “I’m saddened”.

“I wish we could do better in the world,” said teenager from the area, Anna Pickens.

People in the community have lots of emotions.

Anna Pickens said, “it also makes me feel sad, and a little bit mad too because like…. why?”

Pickens is 18-years-old and she said it is awful seeing kids her age being killed.

“It’s crazy, because we are supposed to be a community, we are supposed to lift each other up, not take people down, not kill each other off,” stated Pickens.

She said people in Little Rock have become accustomed to the violence.

Pickens stated, “because they are raised and born in it, that is all they know”.

She said social media has played a big part.

“People don’t really care. it’s just like another blimp in the internet,” and “they just think oh well that’s not me so,” said Pickens.

Another couple visiting from Texas said it is sad to hear it is children being hurt.

“They are just simply children, you just wouldn’t expect it. The families, the mommas, that’s not what you want to do, that’s not when you want to say goodbye,” stated Bushman.