LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 16-year-old says he was shot Sunday afternoon at the Park Plaza Mall. Police say the teen sought treatment Tuesday night, 2 days after the shooting, for the wound on his right leg.

According to the police report, the teen and his two cousins went into the mall around 12:30 p.m. when they were approached by a man. The man asked the teen’s name, then proceeded to walk inside. When leaving the mall, the teen says he was attacked and tackled to the ground by a man in a ski mask. Once on the ground, the man pulled a “black 9 mm handgun” and shot him.

The teen says he did not go to the hospital because he thought the bullet just grazed his leg. Police said the bullet entered, but never exited his leg.

After telling shoppers at Park Plaza today about the shooting, one shopper, Lawrence Wagner said, “a little frightening I suppose but I haven’t heard anything about that.” He also said, “with it being daylight, you would think that nobody would do something like that”.

Wagner said that this doesn’t scare him from coming to the mall and that he will be back again. “I have a military background so there is nothing really that scares me”.

This is not the first shooting at Park Plaza. An 18-year-old was shot in the parking lot of the mall in April.

Police are still investigating what happened on Sunday at the mall.