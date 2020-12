HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Details coming out about a homicide in the 1400 block of Bald Mountain Road in Garland County on Christmas morning.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate the body of a man lying next to the road in a driveway who appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Ethan Mathis of Hot Springs.

No suspects are currently in custody.

The incident is still under investigation.

LATEST POSTS: